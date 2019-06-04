ICC Cricket World cup 2019, Dream11 Prediction Tips

Having lost their opening game of ICC World Cup 2019, both the teams would look to get their campaign back on track at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. Sri Lanka, led by Dimuth Karunaratne suffered an embarrassing defeat of 10 wickets at the hands of New Zealand in their first game. None of their batsmen, except the captain himself, could stand against the dominance of Kiwi pacers.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, fought impressively with the bat, but somehow failed to bowl Australian batsmen out. With a weak Sri Lankan team, the Gulbadin Naib-led side have a strong chance to register their first ever victory in World Cup. If they bat as they did in their opening game and the bowlers provide adequate support, Afghanistan stand a strong chance to win this game.

Match Details-

Date: June 4, 2019.

Time: 10:30 AM local time (09:30 AM GMT) (3:00 PM IST).

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report-

The first match in Sophia gardens had witnessed a green track assisting the bowlers. However, the conditions had eased out afterwards as the batsmen in the second innings did not find it hard to play their shots. Captain winning the toss today would want to bowl if the same condition prevails.

My Dream11-

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Kusal Perera (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Thisara Perera, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal.

Probable Playng XI-

Sri Lanka- Lahiru Thirimanne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis/Jeffrey Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga.

Afghanistan- Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan.

