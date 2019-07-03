DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AFG vs WI ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Afghanistan vs West Indies at Headingley, Leeds: Afghanistan look to end their tournament on a high as they face West Indies in their last league game on Thursday at Headingley in the ICC World Cup 2019. Afghans has not scored heavy, nor did they make too much headway with wickets. But seeing as Windies is not in too great a shape either and Afghanistan almost defeated India; this match could be a thriller indeed.

Afghanistan have lost all eight matches at this tournament so far, while West Indies are just one place ahead of them with one win and six defeats (plus one no result). The Headingley wicket has definitely offered something to bowlers early on so far at this World Cup, and the temptation will be to bowl first – something West Indies made good use of in their only win so far.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: With Afghanistan’s Ikram Ali Khil failing badly in both the games, the safe choice would be to pick Shai Hope. The Windies’ wicketkeeper would also also possess a healthy batting average.

Batting: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle, Ashgar Afghan and Rahmat Shah will be the right choice.

Bowling: Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sheldon Cottrell will easily play their role to the fullest.

All-rounder: Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib can be picked as all rounder.

My Dream XI Team

Shai Hope (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle (VC), Rahmat Shah, Ashgar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sheldon Cottrell.

Probable Playing XIs —

Afganistan:Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Gulbadin Naib (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Rashid Khan, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel.

Full Squad

Afganistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

West Indies: Jason Holder(C), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

