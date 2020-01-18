Dream11 Prediction and Tips

AU U-19 vs WI U-19 Match 5, ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Australia U19 vs West Indies U19 at Diamond Oval in Kimberley 01:30 PM January 18: 16 teams are taking part in the 13th edition of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup which is being hosted by South Africa. The teams have been split into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams of each group advance to the Super League stage while the bottom two progress to the Plate League stage.

In the fifth match of the U19 cricket world cup, last edition’s runners-up Australia get their campaign underway against West Indies.

TOSS – The toss between Australia U19 and West Indies U19 will take place at 01:00 PM (IST).

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Diamond Oval in Kimberley

AU U-19 vs WI U-19 My Dream11 Team

Mackenzie Harvey (captain), Kimani Melius (vice-captain), Leonardo Julian, Sam Fanning, Oliver Davies, Matthew Forde, Tanveer Sangha, Nyeem Young, Ashmead Nedd, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly

AU U-19 vs WI U-19 SQUADS

West Indies U19: Daniel Beckford, Kelvon Anderson, Jayden Seales, Kimani Melius (captain), Ramon Simmonds (wk), Nyeem Young, Ashmead Nedd, Matthew Forde, Joshua James, Mbeki Joseph, Leonardo Julien, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Kirk McKenzie, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick

Australia U19: Sam Fanning, Mackenzie Harvey, Lachlan Hearne, Jake Fraser-McGurk (captain), Tanveer Sangha, Patrick Rowe (wk), Oliver Davies, Liam Marshall, Liam Scott, Todd Murphy, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly, Bradley Simpson, Connor Sully

