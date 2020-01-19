Dream11 Prediction and Tips

PK-U19 vs SCO-U19 Match 6, ICC U19 World Cup 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Pakistan U19 vs Scotland U19 at North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom 01:30 PM January 19: 16 teams are taking part in the 13th edition of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup which is being hosted by South Africa. The teams have been split into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams of each group advance to the Super League stage while the bottom two progress to the Plate League stage.

In the sixth match of the U19 cricket world cup, Pakistan will lock horns with Scotland.

TOSS – The toss between Pakistan U19 and Scotland U19 will take place at 01:00 PM (IST).

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: North-West University No1 Ground, Potchefstroom

PK-U19 vs SCO-U19 My Dream11 Team

Fahad Munir (captain), Jasper Davidson (vice-captain), Tom Mackintosh, Rohail Nazir, Angus Guy, Daniel Cairns, Haider Ali, Qasim Akram, Jamie Cairns, Abbas Afridi, Amir Ali

PK-U19 vs SCO-U19 SQUADS

Scotland U19: Angus Guy (wk/captain), Tomas Mackintosh, Ben Davidson, Callum Grant, Charlie Pee, Daniel Cairns, D Mackay-Champion, Euan McBeth, Jamie Cairns, Jasper Davidson, Kess Sajjad, Liam Naylor, Rory Hanley, Syed Shah, Sean Fischer-Keogh

Pakistan U19: Rohail Nazir (wk/captain), Haider Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Shehzad, Mohammad Haris, Abu Huraira, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PK U-19 Dream11 Team/ SCO U-19 Dream11 Team/ Pakistan U19 Dream11 Team/ Scotland U19 Dream11/ Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.