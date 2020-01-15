Dream11 Prediction and Tips

West Indies vs Ireland Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Ireland tour of West Indies 2020, Probable Playing 11, 1st T20I – Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match WI vs IRE at National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada:

Two out of the three games in the ODI series between West Indies and Ireland were all one-way traffic. The visitors got close in the second ODI but couldn’t hold onto their nerve under pressure. Thus, it resulted in a whitewash for them. However, they’d hope that things would get different with a change in the format. T20s can be quite unpredictable at times and it is much easier to pull off upsets in this format of the game.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies vs Ireland will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Nicholas Pooran (captain)

Batsmen – Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Andrew Balbirnie, Kevin O’Brien, Paul Stirling (vice-captain)

All-Rounders – Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Boyd Rankin

WI vs IRE Predicted XI:

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Kieron Pollard (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Sherfane Rutherford/Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O’Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson (wicketkeeper), Simi Singh/Barry McCarthy, George Dockrell/Craig Young, Mark Adair, Boyd Rankin

WI vs IRE SQUADS

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (captain), Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Ambris, Khary Pierre, Romario Shepherd.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Boyd Rankin, William Porterfield, Gary Wilson, Craig Young, James McCollum.

