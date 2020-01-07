Dream11 Prediction and Tips

WI vs IRE, 1st ODI, West Indies vs Ireland 2020

West Indies vs Ireland Playing 11 Dream11Team

TOSS – The toss between West Indies vs Ireland will take place at 10:00 PM (IST).

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs IRE My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Shai Hope (C)

Batters – Andy Balbirnie (VC), William Porterfield, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis

All-Rounders – Gareth Delany, Kevin O’Brien, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers – Mark Adair, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph





Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh/Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh/Khary Pierre, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), William Porterfield, Kevin O’Brien, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, James McCollum, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

