DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ATMWS vs NMP 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays MPL Match Aakash Tigers MWS vs North Mumbai Panthers at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: The thirteenth match of T20 Mumbai will be played between Aakash Tigers MWS vs North Mumbai Panthers at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The North Mumbai Panthers started their campaign with two big wins before going down against the Arcs Andheri during the last match. Captain Prithvi Shaw will be the highlight of the team who just finished the Indian Premier League.

On the other hand, Aakash Tigers MWS defeated Triumph Knights in a similar fashion like the Supersonics did but crumbled with the bat against the Eagle Thane Strikers in the 2nd match. Aakash Tigers won only one of the three matches they played. They are currently enjoying on the fifth position in the point table by having one win and two loss. Arjun Tendulkar and Dhawal Kulkarni is the big name in the playing squad.

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Pitch Condition/Report:

The matches which are played in the afternoon, faces some slowness and dryness from the wicket.

Average first innings score: 160 (Afternoon matches in T20 Mumbai 2019)

Record of chasing teams: Won – 2, Lost – 3

My Dream11 Team

Prithvi Shaw (C), Aakarshit Gomel, Vikrant Auti, Siddharth Akre, Swapnil Salvi (WK), Arjun Tendulkar, Atif Attarwala, Sairaj Patil (VC), Nehal Katakdhond, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prathamesh Dake

Probable Playing XIs:

Aakash Tigers MWS: Kaustubh Pawar, Aakarshit Gomel, Arjun Tendulkar, Siddharth Akre, Shams Mulani, D Subramanian (WK), Yogesh Pawar, Nehal Katakdhond, Dhawal Kulkarni (C), Sylvester Dsouza, Salman Khan.

North Mumbai Panthers: Prithvi Shaw (C), Vikrant Auti, Karan Nande, Sairaj Patil, Shashikant Kadam, Swapnil Salvi (WK), Atif Attarwala, Neil Narvekar, Rahul Sawant, Pravin Tambe, Prathamesh Dake.

SQUADS —

North Mumbai Panthers (From): Prithvi Shaw(c), Vikrant Auti, Karan Nande, Sairaj Patil, Swapnil Salvi(w), Shashikant Kadam, Atif Attarwala, Moondeep Mangela, Rahul Sawant, Pravin Tambe, Prathamesh Dake, Ajinkya Patil, Onkar Dattaram Gurav, Aashray Sajnani, Neil Narvekar, Jude Singh, Aditya Rane, Vishal Dhagaonkar, Sumeet Dhekale

Aakash Tigers MWS (From): Arjun Tendulkar, Kaustubh Pawar, Aakarshit Gomel, Siddharth Akre, Shams Mulani, D Subramanian(w), Dhawal Kulkarni(c), Yogesh Pawar, Nehal Katakdhond, Sylvester Dsouza, Salman Khan, Bhavin Thakkar, Minad Manjrekar, Ajay Pandey, Suryansh Shedge, Akash Anand, Mehboob Shaikh, Anjdeep Lad