DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AUS vs SL ICC World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays World Cup Warm-up Match Australia vs Sri Lanka at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: After registering a morale-boosting win over the hosts, and World Cup favourites, England in their first warm-up match, Aaron Finch’s men will look to sustain their brilliance against a struggling Sri Lankan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Steve Smith’s sublime form and David Warner’s aggression will also benefit in the favour of the defending champs. Smith’s 116 against England in Southampton on 25 May was a lesson in pacing innings, as he progressed from caution to chaos.

On the contrary, the Islanders (Sri Lanka) suffered their 6th consecutive defeat against South Africa in the 50-over format. They lost by 87 runs in their warm-up fixture and were defeated 0-5 in the ODI series this year. New Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne’s performance with the bat was the sole confidence booster for his side as he scored a crucial 87 off 92 balls laced up with 12 fours. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis. Both are great options in the wicket-keeper’s slot with both of them being crucial to the Sri Lankans’ fortunes come this World Cup. Alex Carey could have a stint in the middle with the bat and is also a good option.

Batting: Aaron Finch and David Warner should open the batting once again for Australia and should score some runs at the top of the order. Along with the Aussie duo, Avishka Fernando is a viable option as well with his ability to score at a quick rate regardless of the opposition.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are must have players with their wicket-taking abilities well known to one and all. Along with them, one of Isuru Udana or Suranga Lakmal should suffice as the third and final option.

All-Rounder: It’s a no-brainer keeping in mind the smashing all-round abilities of Glenn Maxwell in mind. Along with him, Marcus Stoinis and Jeevan Mendis are also good options to have in the fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Kusal Menids (VC), Kusal Perera, David Warner (C), Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Nuwan Pradeep

Probable Playing XIs —

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Thirimanne.

SQUADS —

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell

Sri Lanka (From): Kusal Perera (wk), Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Fernando, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

