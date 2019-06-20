DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AUS vs BAN ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Australia vs Bangladesh at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: Buoyed by their emphatic win over West Indies, Bangladesh will be brimming with confidence when they face a stiff test against Australia in their crucial World Cup fixture at Trent Bridge, on Thursday. On Monday, Bangladesh came out with a commanding performance in their last game against the Windies as they comfortably chased down the 322-run target in Taunton. Shakib Al Hasan (124*) and Liton Das (94*) played brilliant knocks as the Bangla Tigers made a mockery of the Windies total and crossed the line with more than 50 balls to spare.

With wins against South Africa and Windies, Bangladesh have declared that they are no more underdogs and, now, they would aim to make a place in the semifinals. On the other side – Australia have not been at the top of their game in the ongoing World Cup so far. They have suffered batting collapses and have been put under pressure. Despite that, they have been able to register four victories and are currently placed at the second spot in the points table. Pacers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are proving to be a nightmare to face for the opposition batters, barring India who took them for plenty at the Kennington Oval. Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner are providing them with solid starts and laying the platform for the likes of Steve Smith, who has been a rock in the middle order.

TOSS – The toss between Australia and Bangladesh will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the three solid keepers – Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Alex Carey . But keeping in mind Rahim’s wealth of experience and form in the ongoing World Cup campaign, it would be safe to pick him in your fantasy XI.

Batting: Some renowned names like Steven Smith, David Warner, Tamim Iqbal, Aaron Finch, Soumya Sarkar are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Mustafizur Rahman are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Veteran Imran Tahir can be picked as the lone spinner in the side.

All-Rounder: For his consistency and brilliant run of form in the ongoing quadrennial extravaganza – Shakib Al Hasan’s inclusion in the fantasy XI is almost a no-brainer. Plus, Glenn Maxwell’s big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages make him a must-have for the all-rounders’ slot for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Steven Smith, Soumya Sarkar, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mustafizur Rahman (VC).

Probable Playing XIs —

Australia: Finch (C), Warner, Smith, Khawaja, Marsh, Maxwell, Carey (WK), Cummins, Starc, Richardson and Behrendorff/Zampa.

Bangladesh: Tamim, Sarkar, Shakib, Rahim (WK), Liton, Mahmudullah, Saikat, Mehidy/Rubel, Saifuddin, Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur

SQUADS —

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Sabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed.

