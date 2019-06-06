DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team AUS vs WI ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Australia vs West Indies at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: After recording wins in their respective opening games, Australia and West Indies will look to fight fire with fire when they take on each other in the 10th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on June 6. Australia excelled on all three fronts against Afghanistan, winning by a convincing margin of seven wickets. While David Warner’s success was hardly a surprise, skipper Aaron Finch, too, impressed with his stroke-filled 66. The bowling unit, one of the strongest in the tournament, seemed to have all bases covered on Saturday.

On the other side – with their experienced players in prime form, West Indies seem as motivated as they could be. They came up with an aggressive approach in their opening game against Pakistan, much like they did against New Zealand in the warm-ups, and bundled out the opposition for just 105.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Shai Hope and Nicolas Pooran. But Hope’s ability and experience against the top teams will give him a slight edge over young and talented Pooran.

Batting: The likes of David Warner, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyeri, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell are enough to instill fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Pat Cummins are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Along with them, one of Sheldon Cottrell or Oshane Thomas should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell are must-have players for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Shai Hope, Nicolas Pooran, David Warner (C), Usman Khawaja, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell (VC), Jason Holder, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Oshane Thomas

Probable Playing XIs —

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glen Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa/Nathan

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

SQUADS —

Australia (From): Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon.

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

