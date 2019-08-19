Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team Bermuda vs Canada Prediction ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Americas Region Final 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 3 BER vs CAN at National Stadium, Hamilton: Bermuda produced the biggest upset of the tournament in the campaign’s opener by beating the United States of America by six runs in a thriller of a contest. Delray Rawlins scored 63 off 53 balls to push Bermuda to 141/7 in their first T20I after 11 years. The hosts unsettled the United States by taking wickets at regular intervals. Bermuda will now face Canada in the first of the two games to be played on Monday.

Meanwhile, Canada made a grand return to the T20I format with an 84-run win against the Cayman Islands. Ravinderpal Singh smashed a blistering hundred to power Canada to a huge total of 196/6 in their 20 overs. The No.4 batsman thus became the first player in T20I history to score a century on debut.

Bermuda vs Canada Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Bermuda and Canada will take place at 7.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Hamilton.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Hamza Tariq

Batsmen – Terryn Fray, Delray Rawlins, Nitish Kumar, Rodrigo Thomas

All-Rounders – Kamau Leverock, Allan Douglas

Bowlers – George O’Brien Jr, Romesh Eranga, Justin Pitcher, Saad bin Zafar

My Dream11 Team

Terryn Fray, Delray Rawlins, Nitish Kumar (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Kamau Leverock, Allan Douglas, Hamza Tariq, George O’Brien Jr, Romesh Eranga, Justin Pitcher and Saad bin Zafar

Probable Playing XIs —

Bermuda: Okera Bascome (wk), Kamau Leverock, Terryn Fray (C), Delray Rawlins, Onais Bascome, Macai Simmons, Allan Douglas, Deunte Darrell, George O’Brien Jr, Rodney Trott, Justin Pitcher.

Canada: Navneet Dhaliwal (C), Rodrigo Thomas, Nitish Kumar, Ravinderpal Singh, Hamza Tariq (wk), Nikhil Dutta, Saad bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Rizwan Cheema, Romesh Eranga.

SQUADS–

Canada: Nitish Kumar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Muhammad Umair Ghani, Junaid Siddiqui, Hiral Patel, Rizwan Cheema, Rayyan Pathan, Dillon Heyliger, Cecil Pervez, Abraash Khan, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Saad Bin Zafar, Jeremy Gordon

Bermuda: Dion Stovell, Terryn Fray, Rodney Trott, Kamau Leverock, Onias Bascome, Sinclair Smith, Deunte Darrell, Allan Douglas, Justin Pitcher, Okera Bascome, Macai Simmons, Derrick Brangman, George O’brien Jr, Delray Rawlins, Zeko Burgess, Kyle Hodsoll

