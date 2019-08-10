DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team BRW vs WH Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Brampton Wolves vs Winnipeg Hawks T20 clash at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario: The second edition of the Global T20 Canada has given us glimpses of some brute firepower and belligerent batsmanship in the new season. It promises to be bigger and better than the previous year. In the Qualifier 2, Brampton Wolves will face Winnipeg Hawks and the winning side will face take on Vancouver Knights in the final. The Brampton Wolves finished as the table-toppers after registering four straight wins. However, they lost in the Round 2 game and to the Vancouver team in the 1st qualifier. Colin Munro scored the fastest fifty in Global T20 off 15 deliveries while chasing 181 from 16 overs on Thursday.

TOSS – The toss between Brampton Wolves and Winnipeg Hawks will take place at 11.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – Lendl Simmons is a good option to have in the side.

Batsmen – George Munsey, Colin Munro, Chris Lynn, Sunny Sohail and Shaiman Anwar can easily walk into any fantasy side because of the abilities and skill-set this trip possess.

All-Rounders – In this section, JP Duminy and Shahid Afridi selection are almost a no-brainer. Both Afridi and Duminy are more than handy bowlers and are renowned T20 power-hitters who can clear any park in the world with supreme ease.

Bowlers –Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan, Ish Sodhi can be picked to handle the bowling department.

My Dream XI Team

C Lynn (C), S Sohal, C Munro, A Khan, G Munsey, L Simmons (wk), J Duminy, S Afridi (vc), M Irfan, I Sodhi, C Pervez.

Probable Playing XIs —

Brampton Wolves: Lendl Simmons (wk), George Munsey, Colin Munro (C), Shahid Afridi, Babar Hayat, Nitish Kumar, Wahab Riaz, Abraash Khan, Ish Sodhi, Cecil Pervez, Junaid Siddiqui.

Winnipeg Hawks: Shaiman Anwar, Chris Lynn, Sunny Sohal, Jean-Paul Duminy, Hamza Tariq (wk), Varun Sehdev, Umar Akmal, Rayad Emrit (C), Mohammad Irfan, Kaleem Sana, Umair Ghani.

SQUADS —

Winnipeg Hawks (From): Chris Lynn, Shaiman Anwar, Umar Akmal, Jean-Paul Duminy, Sunny Sohal, Hamza Tariq (wk), Rayad Emrit (C), Varun Sehdev, Mohammad Irfan, Kaleem Sana, Umair Ghani, Dwayne Smith, Paul van Meekeren, Sompal Kami, Romesh Eranga

Brampton Wolves (From): Lendl Simmons (wk), George Munsey, Colin Munro (C), Nitish Kumar, Babar Hayat, Shahid Afridi, Abraash Khan, Wahab Riaz, Ish Sodhi, Junaid Siddiqui, Cecil Pervez, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Armaan Kapoor, Faisal Jamkhandi, Nawab Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BRW Dream11 Team/ WH Dream11 Team/ Brampton Wolves Dream11 Team/ Winnipeg Hawks Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.