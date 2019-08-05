DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team DEL vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 27 BetweenDabang Delhi K.C. vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna: In the first double-header of the day, Dabang Delhi KC take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna in the 7th edition of Pro Kabaddi. Eyeing a comeback after their first loss of the season vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Delhi will look to plug gap in their loopholes after an ordinary show. Lack of defensive resilience and support for lead raider Naveen Kumar cost Delhi dearly.

Jaipur, meanwhile go marching on on the back of their 4th win of the season as they trounced the home side Patna Pirates quite convincingly by a 14-point margin thanks to another superb defensive effort from left corner Sandeep Dhull and a good raiding effort from former Pirates man Deepak Narwal.

TOSS – The toss between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Jaipur Pink Pantherss will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Deepak Narwal, Chandran Ranjit, Naveen and Pawar are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Ravinder Pahal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hoods is a great option for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Naveen Kumar, Deepak Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (VC), Saeid Ghaffari, Joginder Singh Narwal and Ravinder Pahal.

Predicted starting 7s —

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Saeid Ghaffari.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Ajinkya Pawar.

