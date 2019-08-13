DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team DER vs WOR Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s T20 Match Derbyshire vs Worcestershire at County Ground, Derby: Hoping to get some action before the tournaments reach its business end, defending champions Worcestershire will take the field against Derbyshire in an important clash at County Ground in Derby. Their game on Sunday against Northamptonshire got abandoned without a toss. Meanwhile – Derbyshire, who are at the eighth position in the North Group have won three out of eight matches. In the recent most match against Yorkshire, the Derby side finished with a big 200-run total. They posted 207/5 in their 20 overs. In response, Yorkshire tried to match the required rate but Derbyshire kept taking wickets. As a result, they were bowled out for 152 in only 17.1 overs.

TOSS – The toss between Derbyshire and Worcestershire will take place at 11.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Derby

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-Keeper – Ben Cox

Batsmen – Martin Guptill (VC), Rikkie Wessels, Billy Godleman, Wayne Madsen

All-Rounders – Wayne Parnell, Luis Reece (C), Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers – Patrick Brown, Logan van Beek, Ravi Rampaul

My Dream XI Team

Martin Guptill, Billy Godleman (C), Callum Ferguson, Wayne Madsen, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (WK), Ross Whiteley, Matthew Critchley, Ravi Rampaul, Wayne Parnell, Patrick Brown

Probable Playing XIs —

Derbyshire: Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Billy Godleman (C), Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Daryn Smit (WK), Mark Watt, Ravi Rampaul, Logan van Beek.

Worcestershire: Martin Guptill, Riki Wessels, Callum Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (WK), Brett D’Oliveira (C), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Wayne Parnell, Patrick Brown, Dillon Pennington.

SQUADS —

Worcestershire (From): Martin Guptill, Riki Wessels, Callum Ferguson (C), Wayne Parnell, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, George Rhodes, Daryl Mitchell, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Patrick Brown, Brett Oliveira, Adam Finch, Thomas Charles Fell, Olly Westbury, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Josh Tongue, George Scrimshaw, Ben Twohig.

Derbyshire (From): Luis Reece, Billy Godleman (C), Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Alex Hughes, Daryn Smit (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Logan van Beek, Ravi Rampaul, Billy Stanlake, Boyd Rankin, Tom Lace, Darren Stevens, Harvey Hosein, Mark Watt, Anuj Dal.

