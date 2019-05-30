DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENG vs SA World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Todays ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match England vs South Africa at The Oval, London: The time is over for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as favourites – England take on third-ranked South Africa in the tournament opener at The Oval on Thursday, 30 May. England’s famed batting line-up is laden with superstars, headed by the opening pair of Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, who boast the highest strike-rates in ODI history, among all openers to have scored more than 1,000 runs. The rest of England’s line-up possesses similar strength, Eoin Morgan and Joe Root’s presence often relatively overshadowed by the magnificent Jos Buttler, who is arguably the most devastating 360° batsman in the world today. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Despite not possessing same quality as England, South Africa look like a balanced and high-quality side at least on paper. Wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock is as capable as anyone of punishing England’s opening bowlers, and is a proven match-winner, alongside the experienced duo of Hashim Amla and skipper Faf du Plessis. The bowling unit, despite the absence of Dale Steyn, who has been ruled out of the first game as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, seems formidable, boasting the ever-energetic Imran Tahir and 24-year-old pacer Kagiso Rabada, who finished as the top-two wicket-takers in the IPL.

TOSS – South Africa won the toss, elected to field vs England at The Oval!

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: The Oval, London

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two stalwart keepers – Jos Buttler and Quinton de Kock. Both are great options in the wicket-keeper’s slot with both of them being crucial to the fortunes come this World Cup.

Batting: The likes of Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Joe root, Hashim Amla, Jonny Bairstow can instill fears in the mind of any opposition bowler with their big-hitting abilities.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada and Jofra Archer are must have players with their wicket-taking abilities well known to one and all. Along with them, one of Imran Tahir, Andile Phehlukwayo should suffice as the third and final option.

All-Rounder: It’s a no-brainer keeping in mind the smashing all-round abilities of Ben Stokes in mind. Along with him, Moeen Ali is also good option to have in the fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (VC), Quinton de Kock, Joe Root, Faf du Plessis (C), Hashim Amla, Moeen Ali, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer, Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XIs —

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

SQUADS —

England (From): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, James Vince, Liam Dawson

South Africa (From): Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wk), Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Morris

