DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENG vs AUS Ashes 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 2nd Test Between England vs Australia at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London: After suffering from an embarrassing 251-run defeat in the Edgbaston Test, England will aim to bounce back and level the series when they meet Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s beginning Wednesday. England will be without the services of their premier fast bowler James Anderson who suffered a calf injury after bowling just four overs on an opening day in Birmingham.

Despite that, England skipper Joe Root will hope that his bowling unit — which will most likely see the inclusion of young Jofra Archer — can make an impact against Australia, and in particular, Steve Smith. The former skipper scored twin centuries in the first Test and turned out to be the difference between the arch-rivals. On the other hand, Australia are high on confidence after their emphatic win in Birmingham and would want to extend their lead in the five-match series. It was not just Smith’s brilliance which would have pleased the management. Matthew Wade’s fluent century in the second innings and brilliant bowling from off-spinner Nathan Lyon would have also instilled a lot of confidence in the visitor’s dressing room.

TOSS – The toss between England and Australia will take place at 3.00 PM!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, who had an ordinary outing in the first Test at Edgbaston will be eager to show in form in the longer format after the World Cup.

Batsmen: The likes of Steve Smith, Joe Root, David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Mathew Wade will be hard to ignore in any fantasy XI. These men possess the skill-set and ability to turn the game on its head.

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer can be picked in the side to handle the pace bowling duties. Nathan Lyon can be chosen as the lone spinner in the fantasy XI.

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes and Sam Curran can easily fill this slot as both the men have the firepower to set the stage on fire with their batting skills. They are also pretty handy with the red cherry in their hand as well.

My Dream XI Team

Joe Root, Rory Burns, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Tim Paine, Ben Stokes (VC), Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Nathan Lyon.

Probable Playing XIs —

England: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Root (C), Olly Stone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.

Australia Confirmed XII: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C/wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddhle and Nathan Lyon.

SQUADS —

Australia (From): David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (wk/C), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer

Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG Dream11 Team / AUS Dream11 Team / England Dream11 Team/ Australia Dream11 Team/ Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.