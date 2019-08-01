DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENG vs AUS Ashes 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st Test Between England vs Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham: Riding high on confidence after claiming their maiden ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 win, England are set for the next big event of their summer: the Ashes against arch-rivals Australia. The first Ashes Test also marks the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship, so there will be more than the urn at stake. Both teams go into the Test high on confidence: England, the ODI champions, bounced back strongly after an opening day setback in the one-off Test against Ireland. Australia are full strength, hungry and well prepared.

Given England’s top-order woes, Joe Root, the captain, is likely to move up a spot to bat at No.3, with Joe Denly set to come in at No.4. Australia opener David Warner was hit in the nets but is expected to be fit for the match. Justin Langer, the coach, has indicated that Usman Khawaja and James Pattinson will be in the XI. Australia will have to choose between the returning Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris as Warner’s opening partner.

TOSS – The toss between England and Australia will take place at 3.00 PM!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, who had great outings in the World Cup which makes him easily the preferred candidate going on in the first Test match. Along with Aussie skipper Tim Paine, he can be picked in the fantasy squad.

Batsmen: The likes of Joe Root, David Warner, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja will be hard to ignore in any fantasy XI. These men posses the skill-set and ability to turn the game on its head.

Bowlers: James Anderson, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson can be picked in the side to handle the pace bowling duties. Nathan Lyon can be chosen as the lone spinner in the fantasy XI.

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes and Sam Curran can easily fill this slot as both the men have the firepower to set the stage on fire with their bowling and batting skills. In the English conditions conducive for swing bowling, both these men will be pretty handy with the red cherry as well.

My Dream XI Team

Joe Root, Jason Roy, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, David Warner (C), Tim Paine, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes (VC), James Anderson, James Pattinson and Nathan Lyon.

Probable Playing XIs —

England Confirmed XI: Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Australia: David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (C/wk), Pat Cummins, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon.

SQUADS —

Australia (From): David Warner, Cameron Bancroft, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Tim Paine (wk/C), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser

England (From): Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (C), Joe Denly, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Curran, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer

