After conceding a narrow defeat to Pakistan in their last World Cup fixture, England will look to bounce back against Bangladesh when the two teams meet at the Cardiff Wales Stadium on Saturday. England touted as favourites for the ongoing World Cup, suffered a 14-run loss to Pakistan at Trent Bridge on Monday. While their bowlers went for plenty conceding 348 runs, England batsmen also failed to come out with an attacking performance which has been associated with them over the last two years. It was only Joe Root and Jos Buttler who kept them in the hunt with brilliant centuries that almost sealed the game until their lower order faltered.

On the other hand, Bangladesh failed to replicate their performance with which they had come out against South Africa in their tournament opener and lost a nervy battle to New Zealand in their last fixture. Their bowlers have been able to put up a fine performance in both their outings. However, against New Zealand, their batsmen couldn’t convert their starts and failed to take their team to a significant total.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Jos Buttler and Mushfiqur Rahim. But Buttler’s ability and experience against the top teams will give him a slight edge over Rahim.

Batting: The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah and Rahim are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Jofra Archer and Liam Plunkett are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. They can be well supported by Bangladesh’s left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman. Utility spinner Mehidy Hasan can also be picked as a spinning option.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Ben Stokes and Shakib Al Hasan are a must-have player in your dream11 for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tamim Iqbal, Joe Root, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jofra Archer, Mustafizur Rahman, Ben Stokes, Mehidy Hasan and Liam Plunkett.

Probable Playing XIs —

England (From): Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Moeen, Woakes, Rashid, Archer and Plunkett.

Bangladesh (From): Soumya, Tamim, Shakib, Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mithun, Mosaddek, Mehidy, Mortaza (C), Saifuddin and Mustafizur.

SQUADS —

England (From): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, James Vince, Liam Dawson

Bangladesh (From): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed

