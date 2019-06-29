DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENG vs IND ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup England vs India at Edgbaston, Birmingham: It was touted to be the battle of the big boys as India and England were tagged favourites going into the 2019 World Cup. But come Sunday, it will be a battle of survival for England as they look to keep their hopes alive of making it to the knockout stages when they take on Virat Kohli and boys at Edgbaston in their second last group game. On paper, the records are stacked in favour of India as the English outfit hasn’t defeated them in World Cup encounters in the last 27 years, but then, cricket isn’t a game played on paper. With their backs against the wall, Eoin Morgan and his boys can be expected to give it their all as they must win their match against India and then against New Zealand to make it to the semis.

For India though, it will all be about keeping the momentum going as they are all but through to the knockout stages. They need just one point from three games to qualify and considering that their next two games after the England match are against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, it shouldn’t be a huge task, especially considering the form that the Men in Blue have shown. For England, it has been another round of poor shows after starting well. Coming into the World Cup, England were considered favourites and all-rounder Ben Stokes had told IANS that the tag had been earned with consistent performances over the years. But with seven of the nine games done with, the picture doesn’t look too bright for the Three Lions.

TOSS – The toss between England and India will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Jos Buttler and MS Dhoni. However, keeping in mind the wealth of experience and enormous ability to bat at crucial junctures, Dhoni holds a slight advantage over Buttler or Jonny Bairstow in your fantasy XI.

Batting: Some renowned names like- Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, KL Rahul and Joe Root have the ability to instil fear in the minds of any opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Yuzvendra Chahal can be picked as the lone spinner in the side.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Hardik Pandya and Moeen Ali inclusion in the fanstasy XI is almost a no-brainer.

MS Dhoni, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Joe Root (vc), Hardik Pandya, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Shami, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

India (From): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

England (From): James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson.

