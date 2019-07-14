DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENG vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Final New Zealand vs England at Lord’s, London: It has all come down to the final contest of the quadrennial extravaganza as hosts England take on New Zealand in the most-anticipated encounter of the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday. The ‘Mecca of Cricket’ – Lord’s will witness history as the cricket world will be blessed with a new champion in the 44-year-old history of the gentlemen’s game. After 45 gruelling league games and two semifinals, the match between New Zealand and England will decide the new winner.

On Wednesday, the Kiwis confirmed their place in the World Cup final for the second edition in a row after their new ball bowlers – Matt Henry and Trent Boult tore through the Indian top order to set up an 18-run win. While England sealed a resounding eight-wicket victory over Australia in the second semifinal to secure their place in the summit clash on July 14. Courtesy this win, the hosts booked a spot in the WC final for the first time since 1992.

TOSS – The toss between ENG and NZ will take place at 2.30 PM!

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Lord’s, London

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Tom Latham and Jos Buttler. But Buttler’s ability to perform in pressure situations and wealth of experience against the top teams give him an advantage over Latham.

Batting: The likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root and Colin Munro are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Jofra Archer, Trent Boult, Mark Wood and Lockie Ferguson are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Along with them, Adil Rashid can be picked as the lone spinner in the fantasy team.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes can be picked in the fantasy XI for the big-ticket game.

My Dream 11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer and Lockie Ferguson.

Probable Playing XIs —

New Zealand: Guptill, Nicholls, Williamson(C), Taylor, Latham (wk), Neesham, Grandhomme, Henry, Santner, Boult and Ferguson.

England: Roy, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (wk), Woakes, Plunkett, Rashid, Archer and Wood.

SQUADS —

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

