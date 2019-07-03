Dream11 Team Prediction England vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s World Cup Match ENG vs NZ at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street: The hosts England will play their last game in the league phase as they face New Zealand in the must important game for changing their spot in the point table. Both the teams have played eight games and won five matches each and if England win this game then it will get really difficult for Pakistan to qualify for the semis. Currently, New Zealand is at the third spot with 11 points and England at fourth with 10 points. Kiwis looked like a flat tire against the Aussies and it’ll be interesting to see if they gathered any confidence for this one. England will go unchanged for it and they’re delighted to see Jason Roy back in the mix. spinners might have an impact. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Date: July 03, Wednesday.

TOSS – The toss between England and New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeping: Latham has had a dismal tournament and would love to come to the party in what is a do-or-die game for the Kiwis.

Batting: Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Joe Root and Tom Latham should have their berths confirmed in this fantasy XI.

Bowling: James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes should be a necessity for this team.

All-rounder: Ben Stokes is the ideal contender for this important role.

My Dream XI Team

Jonny Bairstow, Tom Latham (WK), Joe Root (C), Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill (VC), James Neesham, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Probable Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(WK), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (C), Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Tom Blundell.

