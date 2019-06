England vs Pakistan My Dream11 Team

Joe Root (C), Jos Butler, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Joffra Archer, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz

England vs Pakistan Dotball Team Player List

Joe Root (C), Jos Butler, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Joffra Archer, Mark Wood, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir

Eng vs Pak Probable Playing 11

England (ENG) Playing 11 (Probable): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Pakistan (Pak) Playing 11 (Probable): Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez , Sarfaraz Ahmed, (capt,wk), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir

England vs Pakistan (Teams)

England (ENG): Joe Root (c), Jos Butler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Eoin Morgan, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Chris Woakes, Jason Roy, Liam Plunkett, James Vince, Mark Wood, Liam Dawson

Pakistan (PAK): Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

