Dream11 Team ENG vs SL ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup England vs Sri Lanka at Headingley, Leeds: With just four points from five games, Sri Lanka will aim for an improbable victory and survive in the ongoing World Cup when they take on hot favourites England at Headingley on Friday. The 1996 champions have managed to win just one game so far, that too against Afghanistan in what was a tense battle for them. The other two points that they have in their kitty are because of the washouts against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In their last game against Australia, Sri Lanka suffered an 87-run loss at the Kennington Oval in London and therefore, it would need an extraordinary performance from Dimuth Karunaratne’s men to get past an in-form English side. England, led by Eoin Morgan, have been in sublime form, especially with the bat as they posted 300 plus scores in four of the five games – two of them being 386/6 against Bangladesh and 397/6 against Afghanistan. Four English batsmen — Joe Root (367), Eoin Morgan (249), Jonny Bairstow (218) and Jason Roy (215) — are among the 10 highest-scoring batsmen in the ongoing tournament so far.

TOSS – The toss between England and Sri Lanka will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Headingley, Leeds

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Jonny Bairstow and Kusal Perera. However, keeping in mind their enormous ability and form at the top of the order, both Bairstow and Perera are must-haves in your fantasy XI.

Batting: Some renowned names like Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, James Vince, Kusal Mendis are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Lasith Malinga, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Moeen Ali can be picked as the lone spinner in the side.

All-Rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Thisara Perera’s inclusion in the fanstasy XI is almost a no-brainer.

My Dream XI Team

Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (C), Thisara Perera, Moeen Ali, Lasith Malinga, Jofra Archer (VC) and Mark Wood.

Probable Playing XIs —

England: Vince, Bairstow, Root, Morgan (C), Stokes, Buttler (WK), Ali, Woakes, Archer, Wood and Rashid.

Sri Lanka: Perera (WK), Karunaratne (C), Thirimanne/Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Mathews, Siriwardene/Jeevan Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Udana, Malinga and Pradeep.

SQUADS —

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

