DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENG vs WI ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup England vs West Indies at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: After a convincing 106-run victory over Bangladesh, England will be up against a spirited West Indies unit in their fourth match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After a shocking defeat to Pakistan, England aced every department against Bangladesh, as they first put up 386/6 on board and then bundled them out for 280 in the 49th over. The openers, determined not to fall into the trap of spin bowling, gave a perfect start, as Jason Roy stroked his way to 153. While Stokes has been giving some priceless overs with the ball, Moeen Ali is likely to return in the playing eleven, considering the number of left-handers in the West Indies line-up.

On the other hand, the West Indies’ bowlers might have lit up the tournament so far but it was the lack of application on the batting front that cost them the game against Australia. Their pacers started well against South Africa too, with Sheldon Cottrell picking up two early wickets, before no further play was possible due to rain interruption. The batsmen will have to step up, to set it up for their bowlers who will be challenged by the never-ending English batting line-up.

TOSS – The toss between England and West Indies will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Shai Hope and Johnny Bairstow. But Bairstow’s ability and wealth of experience against the top teams gives him an advantage over Hope.

Batting: Some renowned names like Chris Gayle, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Evin Lewis are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Sheldon Cottrell are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – both Ben Stokes and Andre Russell can be picked up for the all-rounders’ slot for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Shai Hope, Johnny Bairstow (VC), Nicolas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jason Holder, Ben Stokes (C), Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Sheldon Cottrell.

Probable Playing XIs —

England (From): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali.

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell.

SQUADS —

England (From): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Moeen Ali, James Vince, Liam Dawson

West Indies (From): Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Shannon Gabriel, Fabian Allen

Check Dream11 Prediction / ENG Dream11 Team / WI Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.