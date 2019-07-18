DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team ENGW vs AUSW ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup Final England Women vs Australia Women at The Cooper Associates County Ground Taunton: England cricketers are all geared up for the only Test, scheduled for Thursday at the Cooper Associates County Ground, in the ongoing Women’s Ashes. Women’s Ashes consists of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), one Test and three T20 Internationals. England trail Australia by six points following three ODIs in the multi-format series. With four points on offer for the Test, England can still turn around the tables.

Batter Tamsin Beaumont, who was named as one of the five Cricketers of the Year by Wisden, in an Instagram post said she loves getting into the whites. She also added that she ironed her jersey for the longest format

TOSS – The toss between England Women and Australia Women will take place at 3.00 PM!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground Taunton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

In the last five Test matches, England women and Australia women’s head-to-head record is largely in favour of the latter. Australia Women won two test matches, England Women won one test match and two Test matches were drawn.

With a century in the first innings, Beaumont will consider herself unlucky that she couldn’t force a victory for the hosts. While Heather Knight will once again have to lead from the front to inspire his team against a strong Australian side.

For Australia, Ellyse Perry’s good form helped the Aussies register a thumping win in the second ODI. Perry is definitely one of the pivotal players of the series and is someone you should always have in your team. A five-wicket haul against England in the second ODI, Kimmince made an instant impact on the series with a brilliant bowling display.

My Dream XI Team

Alyssa Healy, M Lanning, R Haynes, Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Ashleigh Gardener, J Jonassen, Natalie Sciver (VC), Megan Schutt, Katherine Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone.

Probable Playing XIs —

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Taylor (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Winfield.

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Nicole Bolton, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner and Tayla Vlaeminck.

SQUADS —

England Women: Heather Knight (C), Anya Shrubsole, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Jenny Gunn, Amy Ellen Jones, Laura Marsh, Sarah Taylor (wk), Natalie Sciver, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Fran Wilson, Sophie Ecclestone

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen, Nicole Bolton, Delissa Kimmince, Beth Mooney, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

