Dream11 Team ESS vs MID Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Essex vs Middlesex T20 clash at County Ground, Chelmsford: With the return of the galaxy of stars in the squad, Middlesex will hope or change in fortunes in the ongoing T20 blast competition. The Dawid Malan-led side are currently placed at the second spot in the table with six wins from nine matches. They are marginally ahead of Kent in terms of NRR. With AB de Villiers not available for selection in next three matches, Middlesex will look to make most of their remaining chances in the league.

Meanwhile, Essex have gone through an extremely rough patch and are placed at the seventh position in the South Group. The Simon Harmer-led team will look avenge the defeat of their opening encounter vs Essex in the much-awaited clash on Wednesday.

TOSS – The toss between Essex vs Middlesex will take place at 11.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – Tom Westley (C), Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Stephen Eskinazi (VC)

All-Rounders – Toby Roland-Jones, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers – Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa, Steve Finn

My Dream XI Team

Tom Westley (C), Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Stephen Eskinazi (vc), John Simpson, Toby Roland-Jones, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Adam Zampa, Steve Finn.

Probable Playing XIs —

ESSEX: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (WK), Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Jamie Porter, Adam Zampa.

MIDDLESEX: Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Hafeez, John Simpson (WK), Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

SQUADS —

Essex (From): Tom Westley, Cameron Delport, Adam Wheater (wk), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Aaron Beard, Adam Zampa, Varun Chopra, Shane Snater, Matthew Quinn.

Middlesex (From): Dawid Malan (C), Paul Stirling, Stephen Eskinazi, Eoin Morgan, George Scott, John Simpson (wk), Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Tom Barber, Dan Lincoln.

