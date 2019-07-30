DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team FDF vs CTL European Cricket League – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s SG Findorff vs Catalunya Cricket Club T10 at La Manga Club: Catalunya Cricket Club (CCC) is easily the most dangerous batting side in the European Cricket T10 league format. The club has scored more than 100+ runs in both the matches they have played so far in the ongoing edition of T10 league. With one win and a loss against their name in the league, Catalunya will look to finish off the group stages on a high with a win over SG Findorff in the last match of Group B.

To elevate the excitement level in the gentlemen’s game, T10 cricket is all set to bowl fans and experts over all around the world. After the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL), the arrival of European Cricket League 2019 is the newest addition to the cricketing universe. A total of 17 matches will be played over the three-day period, each innings will be of maximum 10 overs to make the game even more interesting. The three-day event starts from July 29 and winds up on July 31. The matches will be played between domestic champions from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia, and Spain fighting it out to be crowned as ‘Kings of Europe’.

TOSS – The toss between SG Findorff vs Catalunya Cricket Club will take place at 8.15 PM (IST)

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club

My Dream XI Team

Yasir Ali, Malik Asghar (C), Rauf Zaman, Fakhar Ahmed, Israr Khan, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Satar Darwesh, Muhammad Imran, Ali Azam (VC), Nadeem Hussain, Ahmed Hamid Wardak

Probable Playing XIs —

SG Findorff: Iftikhar Khan, Rashad Mehmood, Mohamad Jalil, Fakhar Ahmed, Israr Khan, Shafqat Ashraf, Ammar Khalid, Ghullam Farooq Amirie, Satar Darwesh, Aziz Dawodzy, Ahmed Hamid Wardak

Catalunya Cricket Club: Yasir Ali, Malik Asghar, Rauf Zaman, Hamza Nisar, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Mughal, Muhammad Khan, Ali Azam, Syed Sherazi, Nadeem Hussain, Asim Javeed

