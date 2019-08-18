DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team FIN vs SPA, Spain tour of Finland 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 3rd T20I Match Finland vs Spain at Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava: After winning one game apiece, Finland and Spain will take on each other in the all-to play for clash as the series decider on Sunday. Finland thumped the visitors by 82 runs after posting a huge total of 185/8. Spain were bundled out for only 103 in 15 overs during the chase. Later, the hosts were restricted to 135/8 and Spain chased it down with an over and six wickets to spare. The first game witnessed the maiden victory for Finland in international cricket. They featured in two T20Is before; both during the T20I series against Denmark last month.

TOSS – The toss between Finland and Spain will take place at 1.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-Keeper – Aravind Kumar Mohan

Batters – Nurul Huda Shipon (C), Peter Gallagher, Vinod Kumar

All-Rounders – Yasir Ali, Ravi Panchal (VC), Aniketh Pusthay, Amjad Sher

Bowlers – Tom Vine, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Mehmood Atif Ali

My Dream XI Team

Paul Hennessy, Peter Gallagher, Nurul Huda Shipon, Aravind Kumar Mohan, Yasir Ali (C), Faran Afzal, Aniketh Pusthay, Ravi Panchal, Tom Vine, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi (vc), and Mehmood Atif Ali

Probable Playing XIs —

Finland: Vanraaj Singh Padhaal, Nathan Collins (C), Aniketh Pusthay, Aravind Kumar Mohan (wk), Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Jonathan Scamans, Tonmoy Saha, Amjad Sher, Nurul Huda Shipon, Hariharan Dandapani, Peter Gallagher.

Spain: Christian Muñoz Mills (C), Faran Afzal, Vinod Kumar, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Muhammad Asjed, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Kuldeep Karan, Atif Ali, Ravi Panchal, Tom Vine.

SQUADS —

Finland (From): Vanraaj Padhaal, Nathan Collins (C), Aravind Mohan, Aniketh Pusthay, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Maneesh Chauhan, Shoaib Qureshi, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Md Nurul Huda, Hariharan Dandapani, Sanju Shrestha, Abdul Ghafar, Tonmoy Saha

Spain (From): Faran Afzal, Paul Hennessy, Yasir Ali, Christian Munoz (C), Awais Ahmed (wk), Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Vinod Kumar, Zulqarnain Haider, Hamza Saleem Dar, Atif Mehmood, Tom Vine, Muhammad Asjed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ FIN Dream11 Team/ SPA Dream11 Team/ Finland Dream11 Team/ Spain Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.