DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team GLO vs HAM Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s T20 Match Gloucestershire vs Hampshire at County Ground, Bristol: County Ground, Bristol will host a double-header on Tuesday as popular T20 Blast franchise – Gloucestershire take on Hampshire in a South Group encounter. Before the men’s game, Western Storm will host Loughborough Lightning in KIA Super League 2019 fixture. Gloucestershire is currently placed at 5th in the South Group having won three and lost three including one on Sunday against Middlesex. Meanwhile, James Vince-led Hampshire are even behind on the table with seven points from eight games. Their hat-trick of victories a few days ago has been preceded and succeeded by consecutive defeats.

TOSS – The toss between Gloucestershire vs Hampshire will take place at 10.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-Keeper – Lewis McManus

Batsmen – – Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain (C), James Vince (VC), Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins

Bowlers – Chris Liddle, David Payne, Andrew Tye, K Abbott

My Dream XI Team

Lewis McManus, J Bracey, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Miles Hammond, C hrisMorris (vc), Liam Dawson, Ryan Higgins, Kyle Abbott, Andrew Tye (C), David Payne

Probable Playing XIs —

Hampshire: Lewis McManus, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Sam Northeast, Aneurin Donald, Chris Morris, Brad Taylor, Liam Dawson, Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Mason Crane.

Gloucestershire: James Bracey, Michael Klinger, Ian Cockbain, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Chris Liddle, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Tom Smith.

SQUADS —

Hampshire (From): Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (wk), Brad Taylor, Chris Wood, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Tom Alsop, Ryan Stevenson

Gloucestershire (From): Miles Hammond, Michael Klinger (C), Ian Cockbain, James Bracey (wk), Ryan Higgins, Graeme van Buuren, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Chris Liddle, Benny Howell, Matt Taylor, Chris Dent

Check Dream11 Prediction/ GLO Dream11 Team/ HAM Dream11 Team/ Gloucestershire Dream11 Team/ Hampshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.