Dream11 Team GLO vs MID Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Gloucestershire vs Middlesex T20 clash at College Ground, Cheltenham: Gloucestershire’s brilliant start to the cash-rich T20 competition was interrupted by the rain gods. After reducing Glamorgan to 96/8, Benny Howell’s five-for went in vain as persistent rain robbed the home team of an easy win. Led by ever so consistent Michael Klinger, Gloucs will look to open their account when they take on Middlesex in an exciting Vitality T20 Blast encounter at Cheltenham.

On the other side, the inclusion of Mr. 360 – AB de Villiers and spin wizard Mujeeb Ur Rahman has brought a new ray of hope for Middlesex. The club is hoping for a change in fortunes after an ordinary outing in the 2018 edition of T20 blast where they won only three matches and lost eight.

TOSS – The toss between Gloucestershire vs Middlesex will take place at 6.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – James Bracey

Batsmen – George Scott, Miles Hammond, AB de Villiers, Dawid Malan, Ian Cockbain

All-Rounders – Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins

Bowlers – Tom Helm, Andrew Tye, Mujeeb ur Rahman

My Dream XI Team

John Simpson (WK), Michael Klinger, Dawid Malan, AB de Villiers (VC), Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye (C), David Payne, Steven Finn, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman

Probable Playing XIs —

Gloucestershire: Michael Klinger (C), Miles Hammond, Ian Cockbain, Graeme van Buuren, James Bracey (WK), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor, Andrew Tye, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor.

Middlesex: Stephen Eskinazi, Dawid Malan (C), Max Holden, AB de Villiers, John Simpson (WK), George Scott, Tom Helm, Toby Roland-Jones, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb ur Rahman

SQUADS —

Gloucestershire (From): Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Michael Klinger (C), James Bracey (wk), Ian Cockbain, Matt Taylor, Miles Hammond, Andrew Tye, Ryan Higgins, Chris Liddle, Graeme van Buuren, Chris Dent.

Middlesex (From): Stephen Eskinazi, Dawid Malan (C), AB de Villiers, George Scott, John Simpson (wk), Nick Gubbins, Toby Roland-Jones, Tom Helm, Steven Finn, Nathan Sowter, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Harris, Max Holden, Tom Barber.

