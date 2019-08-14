DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team GUJ vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips, Best Picks For Today’s PKL Match 41 Between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad: Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to get their Pro Kabaddi Season 7 campaign back on track when they face Bengal Warriors at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. After making a strong start to the season that saw them win their first three matches, Fortunegiants are winless in their last four games and will be eager to end their slump. Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, were involved in a tie against Telugu Titans in their previous match and will look to capitalize on Gujarat’s ordinary form.

Despite a solid start to the season, Gujarat have been on the wrong side of the result in their past four outings, including two in front of their home fans. Coach Manpreet Singh will want his players to turn things around quickly and give their home fans something to cheer about. Meanwhile, Bengal have had a stop-start season so far but still find themselves in a good position in the league standings. They’ve been one of the better sides on the raiding front with Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan, all contributing thus far.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Bengal Warriors will take place at 8.30 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia and K. Prapanjanv are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Baldev Singh in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh is a great option for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar, Harmanjit Singh

Predicted starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and Harmanjit Singh.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh (C), K.Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal, Baldev Singh and Viraj Vishnu Langde.

