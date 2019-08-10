DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team GUJ vs CHE Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 34 Between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad: In the first match of double-header Saturday, hosts Gujarat Fortune Giants will take on the Tamil Thalaivas at the Arena by Transstadia, Ahmadabad at 7:30 PM IST as part of Pro Kabaddi campaign. After three successive wins to start their campaign, Gujarat Fortunegaints fell short in their last two outings and will want to set things right in front of their fans. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, head into the contest on the back a thrilling tie against U.P. Yoddha in their last match.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Sachin Tanwar are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Manjeet Chillar, Parvesh Bhainswal in defence are well-documented. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: GM More, Shabeer Bapu are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur, Rohit Gulia, Manjeet Chillar (C), Ajeet, Sumit and Parvesh Bhainswal.

Predicted starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ankit, Sumit and More GB.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajeet.

