Dream11 Team GUJ vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 20 Between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi K.C. at Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai: It will be a battle of two undefeated sides in the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Dabang Delhi K.C and Gujarat Fortunegiants. Holding numero uno spots in the points table, both these teams are yet to be defeated in the highly competitive league. These two teams would be high on confidence after their imperious show which will make this contest even more gruelling. Gujarat Lions started their Pro Kabaddi League 2019 journey by taming the reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls by 42-24 and then went on to defeat UP Yoddha’s 44-19. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi K.C. have secured wins over Telugu Titans 34-33, Tamil Thalaivas 30-29 and against Haryana Steelers by 41-21.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi K.C. will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Chandran Ranjit, Sachin Tanwar, Naveen Kumar and GB More are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal and Parvesh Bhainswal are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Meraj Sheykh and Rohit Gulia are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy teams.

My Dream XI Team

Chandran Ranjit, Sachin Tanwar (C), GB More, Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal, Meraj Sheykh and Parvesh Bhainswal

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (C), Balram, Meraj Sheykh, Vijay, Chandran Ranjith, Naveen Kumar, Aman Kadian, Neeraj Narwal, Sumit Kumar, Mohit, Ravinder Pahal, Anil Kumar, Saeid Ghaffari, Satywan, Sombir, Vishal Mane, Pratil Patil, Sumit.

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar (C), GB More, Pankaj, Amit, Gurvinder Singh, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Lalit Choudhary Rohit Gulia, Abolfazal Maghsodloumahalli, Sachin Tanwar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vinod Kumar, Ruturaj Koravi, Sonu, Sonu Gahlawat, Abhishek

