Dream11 Team GUJ vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 44 Between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad: In the second match of the Friday’s doubleheader, home side Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on an in-form Jaipur Pink Panthers. Gujarat will be looking to finish their home leg on a high in the seventh edition of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the buzzing EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad. Fortunegiants have lost all their matches at home so far and will be hoping to finish the leg with a positive result against an in-form side. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, will be confident after their win over Puneri Paltan on Thursday and can go to the top of the table with another victory.

After losing just seven matches over the past two seasons, Gujarat Fortunegiants find themselves in an uncharacteristic slump in form in the ongoing edition of PKL. Meanwhile, Pink Panthers have produced consistent performances this season to emerge as the frontrunners for the semifinals spot in the competition.

TOSS – The toss between Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place at 8.30 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Deepak Narwal, Sachin Tanwar, Sonu Jaglan and Nitin Rawal are almost must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Parvesh Bhainswal, Amit Hooda and and Sunl Kumar in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rohit Gulia are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Sonu Jaglan, Deepak Narwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Amit Hooda and Rohit Gulia.

Predicted starting 7s —

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sunil Kumar(C), Parvesh Bhainswal, Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Ruturaj Koravi/ Ankit, Sumit and Sonu Jaglan.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Pavan TR, and Nitin Rawal.

