Dream11 Team HAM vs SUR Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Hampshire vs Surrey South Group T20 clash at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: Searching desperately for some momentum before the tournaments reach its business end, Hampshire will be eager to get their act going in the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast tournament. After two consecutive losses early in the tournament, Hamshire seemed to be back on track when they won three games in a row. However, they soon gave up on this flow and lost another three games in a row as they head into their next encounter against Surrey.

Meanwhile, Surrey’s form in this edition of T20 Blast hasn’t been great either. The Jade Dernbach-led side lost a few close games and their bowling hasn’t really helped their cause.. However, they got the momentum on their side since they won their previous game against Glamorgan. Surrey will be desperate to get a win at all costs to keep their chances alive in the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Hampshire and Surrey will take place at 11 PM (IST)!

Time: 11.30 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper – O Pope, L McManus

Batters – R Rossouw, A Finch, W Jacks

All-Rounders – C Morris, L Dawson, S Curran

Bowlers – C Wood, K Abbott, T Curran

My Dream XI Team

O Pope (WK), J Vince, A Finch (C), W Jacks, A Donald, S Curran, C Morris (vc), L Dawson, C Wood, I Tahir and T Curran.

Probable Playing XIs —

Hampshire: Aneurin Donald, Rilee Rossouw, James Vince (C), Sam Northeast, Liam Dawson, Chris Morris, James Fuller, Lewis McManus (WK), Kyle Abbott, Chris Wood, Ian Holland.

Surrey: Aaron Finch, Gareth Batty, Jade Dernbach (C), Mark Stoneman, Sam Curran, Imran Tahir, Ben Foakes (wk), Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks

