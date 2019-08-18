DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HAR vs HYD Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 47 Between Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: The first match of Super Sunday in Chenna will kick-off with a north vs. south battle as Haryana Steelers take on Telugu Titans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. After a rough start to respective campaigns, both teams have enjoyed a better run of results over their past four outings and will be aiming to continue their streak of positive performances.

After an ordinary start to their PKL 2019 campaign, Haryana Steelers have fought their way in the league by registering three wins in a row that have helped them weave their way into the playoff spots. The catalyst to their run has been star raider Vikash Kandola. Since his return, Haryana Steelers have picked up 15 points out of a possible 20. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans have also put behind their home leg struggles and had a better run of results over their past four matches and are playing at a level much higher and closer to their potential then they previously displayed.

TOSS – The toss between Haryana Steelers and Telugu Titans will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Sachin Tanwar, Siddharth Desai and Vishal Bhardwaj are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kuma in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Abozar Mighani or Farhad Milaghardhan are great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy team.

My Dream XI Team

Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhad Milaghardhan and Sunil.

Predicted starting 7s —

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay, Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vikas Kale and Ravi Kumar.

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun/ Krushna Madane, and Armaan.

