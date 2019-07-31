DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HAR vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 18 BetweenHaryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai: With two wins in two so far in the ongoing edition of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to keep up the momentum when they meet Haryana Steelers at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, have had a mixed start, winning their first and losing their second game. Rakesh Kumar’s men will surely look to get back to winning ways on Wednesday. Steelers showed glimpses of brilliance in their season opener against Puneri Paltan but a few defensive frailties didn’t help their cause in their second outing against Dabang Delhi K.C..

TOSS – The toss between Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Naveen and Selvamani are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull are well-documented. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Deepak Niwas Hoods is a great options for the all-rounder’s slot in your dream11 fantasy teams.

My Dream XI Team

Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Vishal, Naveen, Deepak Narwal, Selvamani K., Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali.

Predicted starting 7s —

Haryana Steelers: Dharamraj Cheralathan (C), Vinay, Parveen, Naveen, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Selvamani K.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Sachin Narwal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal.

Check Dream11 Prediction / HAR Dream11 Team / JAI Dream11 Team / Haryana Steelers Dream11 Team/ Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Kabaddi Tips and more.