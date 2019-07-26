DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HYD vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 11 Between Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad: The final match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7 Hyderabad leg will see Telugu Titans host three-time champions Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Friday. After being narrowly outperformed by Bengaluru Bulls on the opening day, Patna Pirates will be eager to get their first win of the competition under their belt, while Telugu Titans will be aiming to end their home leg on a high with a victory of their own.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will take place at 8.30 PM!

Time: 8.35 PM IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Head-to-head: Telugu Titans 9 –6 Patna Pirates. 0 Ties.

Telugu Titans

Form guide:

Played: 3

Won: 0

Tied: 0

Lost: 3

Win rate: 0%

Best Raider: Suraj Desai

Best Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj

My Dream XI Team

Pardeep Narwal (C), Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, Vikas Jaglan, Neeraj Kumar and Abozar Mighani

Predicted starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhan Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rajinish.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Maghsoudlou, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

