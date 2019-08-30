DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HYD vs PUN Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 65 Between Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan: In Friday’s double header of the PKL season 7, Telugu Titans will take on Puneri Paltan in a mouth-watering encounter at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi. Titans seem to have struck form at the right time and are currently on a four-match unbeaten run, with three wins and a tie. Paltan, on the other hand, have not reaped enough rewards in their campaign, but they will be aware that a win on Friday will see them go above their opponents in the standings.

The southerners will once again be hoping their defence comes to the fore again after dominating in their last encounter with Vishal Bhardwaj leading from the front. The raiding department will rely on brothers ‘Baahubali’ Siddharth Desai and Suraj Desai, who need to score most of the raid points. Meanwhile, Pune can take a lot of heart from the last encounter against UP Yoddha by stretching them to the very last. Another positive takeaway from the defeat had to be Manjeet’s 16 raid points effort.

Head-to-head: Telugu Titans K.C. 6 – 5 Puneri Paltan. 1 Tie.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai and Pankaj Mohite are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength and current form of Vishal Bhardwaj, Surjeet Singh and Abozar Mighani in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Manjeet’s present form makes his selection for this slot an almost no-brainer. His ability both in defence and offence on the mat are renowned.

My Dream11 Team

Siddharth Desai (C), Suraj Desai, Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Vishal Bhardwaj (vc), Abozar Mighani, Surjeet Singh.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Farhad Milaghardan, C Arun, Amit Kumar.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Pankaj Mohite, Manjeet, Girish Ernak, Hadi Tajik, Jadhav Shahaji, Amit Kumar.

