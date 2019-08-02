DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team HYD vs UP Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Predictions Tips For Today’s PKL Match 21 Between Telugu Titans vs U.P. Yoddha at Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai: Telugu Titans will look to put behind the disappointment of their home leg in Hyderabad and start afresh as they take on rejuvenated U.P. Yoddha in a must-win clash on Friday. The Hyderabad-based franchise lost all of its four home matches to record one of their worst home leg campaigns in PKL history.

The Yoddhas defeated U Mumba in their previous game of PKL will look to revive their campaign and continue the winning momentum. They themselves made a poor start to their PKL 7 campaign as they lost their first two matches. However, with the arrival of Rishank Devadiga, the team seems to have gained a huge boost as they will try to continue the momentum they generated from the match against U Mumba.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans and U.P. Yoddha will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Rishank Devadiga, Siddarth Desai, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Abozar Mighani, Nitesh Kumar and Vishal Bharadwaj’sare well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

My Dream XI Team

Vishal Bharadwaj, Abozar Mighani, Nitesh Kumar, Farhad Milghardan, Siddharth Desai (VC), Suraj Desai and Rishank Devadiga (C).

Predicted 7s —

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Rajnish, Vishal Bharadwaj, Farhad Milghardan and C. Arun.

U.P. Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit, Rishank Devadiga, Sumit, Monu Goyat, Ashu Singh and Shrikant Jadhav.

