Dream11 Team IND U19 vs BAN U19 ODI Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 5th Youth ODI India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 at College Ground, Cheltenham: India Under-19s suffered their first defeat in the Tri-Nation Under-19s tournament as the hosts got better of them by five wickets. India came into the game by resting a couple of their top performers in the first two matches. The batting did give an impression of struggling due to the big changes made. India’s total of 256/6 in this game looked quite decent but 38 runs came via extras.

TOSS – The toss between India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 will take place at 3.00 PM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 PM IST

Venue: College Ground, Cheltenham

Wicketkeeper – Akbar Ali

Batters – Towhid Hridoy, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Thakur Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg

All-Rounders – Shahadat Hossain, Shubhang Hegde (VC), Shamim Hossain

Bowlers – Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi

My Dream XI Team

Akbar Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Yashasvi Jaiswal (C), Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg, Shahadat Hossain (VC), Shubhang Hegde, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ravi Bishnoi, Kartik Tyagi

Probable Playing XIs —

India U19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Qamran Iqbal, Divyansh Saxena, Thakur Tilak Verma, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Chand Jurel (WK), Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi.

Bangladesh U19: Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (C/WK), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

SQUADS —

India U19 (From): Qamran Iqbal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (C), Sameer Rizvi, Priyesh Patel (wk), Shubhang Hegde, Karan Lal, Vidyadhar Patil, Sushant Mishra, Purnank Tyagi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashwat Rawat, Dhruv Jurel, Ravi Bishnoi, Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Kartik Tyagi, Prabhat Maurya

Bangladesh U19 (From): Tanzid Hasan, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali (wk/C), Shamim Hossain, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Avishek Das, Shahin Alam

