Dream11 Team IND vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup India vs Australia at Kennington Oval, London: Having had a winning start to the tournament, both India and Australia will look to prove their dominance on world’s biggest stage as they face each other in match 14 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval on June 9. Both the teams have the winning momentum coming into this game and will be eager to continue in the same vein. If we go by the recent record, it gives Kangaroos a slight edge over the Men in Blue. Australia managed to win the five-match series in India after being 0-2 down.

Australia’s famed never-say-die spirit once again came to the fore, when they staged a remarkable comeback against West Indies at Trent Bridge on Thursday. India, on the other hand, brushed aside South Africa with a clinical show at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. While Yuzvendra Chahal picked up four wickets with the ball, Rohit Sharma backed it up with an unbeaten century in a tricky chase.

TOSS – The toss between India and Australia will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – MS Dhoni and Alex Carey. But Dhoni’s ability and wealth of experience against the top teams gives him an advantage over Carey.

Batting: The likes of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Along with them, one from Adam Zampa or Yuzvendra Chahal can be picked as the lone spinner in the fantasy team.

All-Rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Hardik Pandya is must-have players for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, David Warner (C), Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Y Chahal, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Jasprit Bumrah.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

SQUADS —

India (From): Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

