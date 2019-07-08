DREAM11 PREDICTIONS Captain And Vice-Captain

Dream11 Team IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st World Cup Semifinal India vs New Zealand at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Since the rain-curtailed match in ICC World Cup 2003, India and New Zealand will lock horns with each other for the first time in cricket’s most important competition. Another interruption by rain had seen the league game between both the teams got washed out in the ongoing edition of World Cup. Now with a chance to play in the final on line, the two teams would want to go all guns blazing at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday.

It has been a contrasting scenario for both the teams as India are in the middle of a rampaging run in the tournament as they finished the league stages on the top of the pile. A loss against England was a minor blip in an otherwise supreme run. However, New Zealand haven’t been in good form of late, with three consecutive losses. In their last World Cup league encounter, the Kiwis were thrashed by hosts England by a massive margin of 119 runs. But this blip in form had been preceded by a string of victories. At one point, New Zealand was the only undefeated team, alongside India.

It began its campaign with a 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka. A nervy win over Bangladesh followed, before the team put up a commanding performance against Afghanistan. Then, there were close wins against South Africa and West Indies. The losses — against Pakistan, Australia and England — meant it just about managed to sneak into the semis, in the fourth place. Overall, in World Cups, New Zealand lead India 4-3.

TOSS – The toss between India vs New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM!

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Dream11 Tips and Tricks Captain And Vice-Captain:

The kind of form India and New Zealand is in, it makes it difficult to choose between Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson. Both are equally good. If Kohli becomes captain, Kane Williamson can be the vice-captain.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – MS Dhoni and Tom Latham. But Dhoni’s ability to perform in pressure situations and wealth of experience against the top teams give him an advantage over Latham.

Batting: The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Lockie Ferguson are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Along with them, one from Yuzvendra Chahal can be picked as the lone spinner in the fantasy team.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Hardik Pandya and James Neesham can be picked in the fantasy XI for the big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), James Neesham, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

