Dream11 Team AUS vs ENG ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st World Cup Semifinal Australia vs England at Edgbaston, Birmingham: Despite coming in as the defending champions, Aaron Finch and Co. found themselves in the unfamiliar position of not being considered front-runners for the coveted world title. With much of the pre-tournament hype focused around hosts England and India, Australia were still seen by many as a side still in transition as they slipped under the radar. But if the history of the World Cup has taught us anything, Australia are serial winners and they were the first team to secure their qualification for the knockout stages in the 2019 edition. The five-time World Champions will contest the semis for the eighth time and will do so safe in the knowledge that when they have reached the last four in the past.

Coming into the tournament as hosts and the No.1 ODI side in the world, England have had to deal with high expectations in their bid to win their first-ever men’s World Cup. The first objective of reaching the semi-final stages for the first time since 1992 has been achieved, though, even if there were a few nerve-shredding moments along the way.

TOSS – The toss between Australia and England will take place at 2.30 PM!

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – Alex Carey and Jos Buttler. But Buttler’s ability to perform in pressure situations and wealth of experience against the top teams give him an advantage over Carey. However, Carey’s top form allows him to play as a pure batsman in the fantasy XI.

Batting: The likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow or Jason Roy are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Mitchell Starc, Jofra Archer and Pat Cummins are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Along with them, Nathan Lyon can be picked as the lone spinner in the fantasy team.

All-Rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Ben Stokes can be picked in the fantasy XI for the big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner (C), Aaron Finch, Ben Stokes, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc (vc) and Jofra Archer.

Probable Playing XIs —

Australia: Aaron Finch(C), David Warner, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(WK), Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

SQUADS —

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran

