DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team IND vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup India vs New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham: India and New Zealand, the only two unbeaten sides in the ongoing World Cup so far, will look to dominate each other and prove a point when they meet on Thursday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The Black Caps have been absolutely ruthless in the three games they have played so far in the tournament.

After defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in their tournament opener, the Kiwis didn’t put their foot off the peddle and registered comprehensive victories against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in their next fixture. On the other hand, India have also played like tournament favourites and have registered reaffirming wins over South Africa and Australia. However, they would be wary off the fact that they had to be at their absolute best against Kane Williamson’s side which defeated them quite convincingly in the warm-up fixture. In that warm-up game, the Indian batsmen seemed to have no clue against the pace and swing from Trent Boult and other Kiwi pacers and were bundled out for mere 179 which the Black Caps chased down with ease at the Kennington Oval in London.

TOSS – The toss between India vs New Zealand will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – MS Dhoni and Tom Latham. But Dhoni’s ability and wealth of experience against the top teams gives him an advantage over Latham.

Batting: The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and Matt Henry are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Along with them, one from Yuzvendra Chahal can be picked as the lone spinner in the fantasy team.

All-Rounder: For his big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Hardik Pandya is must-have players for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ross Taylor, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult (C), Matt Henry.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Vijay Shankar/Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi

Check Dream11 Prediction / IND Dream11 Team / NZ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.