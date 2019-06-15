DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team IND vs PAK ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup India vs Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Team India must be taking itching to take the field against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 16 in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 after their last fixture against New Zealand washed out due to rain and wet outfield. Having secured convincing wins over South Africa and Australia in their first two matches, the Men in Blue were not even able to get on the field for their third match against the Black Caps which was called off due to rain. Against Pakistan, India have a perfect record as they have won all their six encounters in the previous editions of the showpiece event and thus, Virat Kohli’s men would be brimming with confidence considering their past record against the arch-rivals.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would be aiming to break the jinx and secure their first World Cup victory against India. However, it would require a formidable performance for the 1992 champions to overcome Kohli’s men.

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side made a horrible start to their World Cup campaign as they suffered a crushing defeat against West Indies in their tournament opener. However, they came back strongly and registered a remarkable win against England. But against Australia, they failed to maintain their consistency and had to face a 41-run defeat in Taunton.

TOSS – The toss between India and Pakistan will take place at 2.30 PM

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two solid keepers – MS Dhoni or Sarfaraz Ahmed. But Dhoni’s wealth of experience and ability to guide bowlers from behind the wicket makes him the preferred choice over Sarfaraz.

Batting: Some renowned names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Rated as genuine wicket-takers in any form of cricket – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Amir, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are a necessity for any fantasy team in the world. Yuzvendra Chahal can be picked as the lone spinner in the side.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – both Hardik Pandya and Mohammad Hafeez can be picked up for the all-rounders’ slot for this big-ticket game.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma, Imam-Ul-Haq, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Amir.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asif Ali/Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

Check Dream11 Prediction / IND Dream11 Team / PAK Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.