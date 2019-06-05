DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s World Cup South Africa vs India at The Rose Bowl, Southampton: India will look to add to South Africa’s agony when they face beleaguered Faf du Plessis’ men in their first World Cup encounter at the Ageas Bowl, on Wednesday. The Proteas are hurting after two defeats against England and Bangladesh, while India are fresh and raring to go, and that only makes them more dangerous. India, after their second warm-up match against Bangladesh, had more than a week’s time to tune off and get themselves prepared for their first World Cup match. It will be interesting to see whether Virat Kohli will go in with both the spinners — Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal — or will go in with an extra pacer in the form of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar to strengthen their pace attack — led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Time: 3.00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeping: It will be a tricky choice to pick between the two stalwart keepers – MS Dhoni and Quinton de Kock. But, Dhoni’s ability and experience against the top teams will give him a slight edge over young de Kock in the fantasy XI of any participant.

Batting: The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, David Miller and KL Rahul are enough to instil fear in the minds of opposition bowlers. These batters can easily walk into any fantasy XI in the world.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah and Kagiso Rabada are also must have players for this game while Imran Tahir’s ability as a wicket-taker in the ODI format makes him a worthwhile option. The guile and skill of Kuldeep Yadav is also hard to ignore in the white-ball format keeping his undeniable ability to pick wickets at will in mind.

All-Rounder: For their big-hitting abilities and a knack for picking up crucial scalps at important stages – Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris can be picked for the all-rounder’s role.

My Dream XI Team

Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Hardik Pandya, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dwayne Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Lokesh Rahul, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis (C), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Jean-Paul Duminy, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Beuran Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Hashim Amla, Tabraiz Shamsi

