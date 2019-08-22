DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team IND vs WI Test Series – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st Test in North Sound, Antigua: After dominating the limited-overs leg, India will look to start their World Test Championship campaign on an emphatic note when they take on the West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium beginning Thursday. Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, who will be on international duty after more than seven months, showed signs of form during the drawn three-day tour game against West Indies A. And skipper Virat Kohli would hope that they take that form into the first Test as well.

India, the No.1 ranked Test team, will look to reinforce their position at the top of the standings and will bank on their experience to outclass the West Indies who will be low on confidence following the thrashing they received in the T20 and ODI series. Kohli, who hit back-to-back centuries in the one-day series, had slammed a double hundred in Antigua in 2016 and will look to score yet another ton to equal Ricky Ponting’s tally of 19 Test centuries as skipper. In the bowling department, India will be bolstered by the inclusion of leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Also, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Kuldeep Yadav — all took three wickets each in the practice game and have presented a strong case for their inclusion in the playing XI. Ravichandran Ashwin will be raring to return to action in Sir Viv Richards Stadium where he has some fond memories. He picked up seven wickets, all in one innings, and also hit a century in this ground in 2016.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India will take place at 6.30 PM!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Despite the presence of Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant, Shane Dowrich’s consistency in home conditions make him a safer option to pick in the fantasy XI. His ability to score big runs and his work behind the stumps which is nothing less than exemplary make him a preferred option.

Batsmen: The likes of in-form Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul and Kraigg Brathwaite are a must have for any fantasy team in the world. Pujara’s form in the shorter formats has made him hard to ignore from anyone’s fantasy XI.

Bowling: Kemar Roach, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah have the ability to pick wickets with the new ball which make them worthy options for the pace bowler’s slot.

All-rounders: Roston Chase and Ravi Ashwin easily fits the bill for the all-rounder’s slot due to their proven track record in the traditional format of the game.

My Dream XI Team

Shane Dowrich, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kraigg Brathwaite, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Ravi Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Kemar Roach.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari/Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall/Keemo Paul, Jason Holder (C), Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach.

SQUADS —

West Indies (From): Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Shane Dowrich, Shai Hope (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, John Campbell, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Check Dream11 Prediction / IND Dream11 Team / WI Dream11 Team / India Dream11 Team/ West Indies Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Dream11 Guru Predictions/ Online Cricket Tips and more.