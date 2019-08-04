DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team IND vs WI T20I Series – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 2nd T20I in Lauderhill, Florida: After registering a scratchy win in the first match, Team India will aim for a better show in the second T20I against West Indies at the familiar venue. Navdeep Saini starred on his international debut on Saturday as India overcame a spirited effort from the West Indies to win the first T20 international by 4 wickets in Lauderhill and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 96 for victory, India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals but eventually managed to reach the target with 16 balls to spare. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 24 while Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey made 19 runs each but India were in a spot of bother at 69 for 5 before Krunal Pandya (12), Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) and Washington Sundar (10*) got the team over the line.

Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul took two wickets each for the Windies. The win was earlier set up by India’s bowlers led by debutant Saini, who finished with 3 wickets for 17 runs from 4 overs. He was ably supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/19) while Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya managed to pick up a wicket each.

TOSS – The toss between West Indies and India will take place at 7.30 PM!

Time: 8.00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Wicketkeeper: Both Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran possess the capabilty to clear any ground in world cricket. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy XI for their keeping and hitting prowess.

Batsmen: The likes of in-form Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer are a must have for any fantasy team in the world. Rohit’s form in the shorter formats has made him hard to ignore from anyone’s fantasy XI.

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have the ability to pick wickets with the new ball which make them worthy options for the pace bowler’s slot. The seasoned Sunil Narine can be picked up as the lone spinner in the side.

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard and Ravindra Jadeja easily fits the bill for the all-rounder’s slot due to their proven track record in the shorter version of the game. It is almost a no-brainer for any fantasy player around the world.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma (vc), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Sheldon Cottrell and Navdeep Saini.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, and Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India’s squad (for three T20Is): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies squad (for first 2 T20Is): Carlos Brathwaite (C), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

