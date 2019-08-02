DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team IND vs WI T20I Series – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 1st T20I in Lauderhill, Florida: After failing to complete the dream of winning the World Cup, Team India will embark on a new journey keeping T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021 in mind. The Men in Blue still have plenty to look forward to in the coming years with three major ICC trophies up for grabs. Apart from the two T20 World Cups, there is a World Test Championship which is also on the line. At least for the time being, the one-day format (ODIs) is set to take a back-seat.

Before leaving to West Indies, Virat Kohli said the line up of such trophies ensured ‘players always had something to play for, look forward to’. With two T20 World Cups in the next two years, India are playing an unprecedented number of matches in the format over the next one year; at least 20 T20Is from now till next IPL.

TOSS – The toss between India vs West Indies will take place at 7.30 PM!

Time: 8.00 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Both Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran possess the capabilty to clear any ground in world cricket. The duo can easily walk into any fantasy XI for their keeping and hitting prowess.

Batsmen: The likes of in-form Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis are a must have for any fantasy team in the world. Rohit and Hetmyer’s form in the shorter formats made them hard to ignore from anyone’s fantasy XI.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have tge ability to pick wickets with the new ball which make them worthy options for the pace bowler’s slot. The seasoned Sunil Narine and young Rahul Chahar can be picked up the two spinners in the side.

All-rounders: Andre Russell easily fits the bill for the all-rounder’s slot due to his proven track record in the shorter version of the game. It is almost a no-brainer for any fantasy player around the world.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma (vc), Evin Lewis, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (C), Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Navdeep Saini.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (C), John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell and Oshane Thomas.

SQUADS —

India’s squad (for three T20Is): Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies squad (for first 2 T20Is): Carlos Brathwaite (C), Anthony Bramble, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

